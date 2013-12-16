Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
Dec 16 USEC Inc, a supplier of enriched uranium for commercial nuclear power plants, said it expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the first quarter of 2014.
The company said it expected to file the pre-arranged and voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The company said it did not expect any its subsidiaries to file for bankruptcy.
HOUSTON, March 9 U.S. shale oil producers are plotting ambitious production growth outside the red-hot Permian Basin in Texas, widening a resurgence that could confound OPEC's strategy to tighten global supplies.
NEW YORK, March 9 Oil bulls trying to push the crude market higher finally waved the white flag on Wednesday, triggering the biggest rout in a year, on concerns that stubbornly high inventory levels would persist despite supply cuts.