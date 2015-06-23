(Adds antitrust expert comment, context on FTC)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, June 23 Sysco Corp's $3.5
billion merger with US Foods should be stopped for further
review, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday, handing a major
victory to the U.S. government in its effort to block the
controversial merger.
The judge's decision could ultimately kill the deal between
the two largest U.S. food distributors since the further review
requested by the Federal Trade Commission is a lengthy process,
and deals generally cannot be held together during a full trial.
It was not immediately clear if Sysco would appeal.
Sysco Chief Executive Officer Bill DeLaney said the company
was "profoundly disappointed" with the judge's decision to grant
the FTC a preliminary injunction putting the proposed merger on
pause.
"Nevertheless, we certainly understood this outcome to be
possible and have been developing plans for the business moving
forward. We will take a few days to closely review the Court's
ruling and assess our legal and contractual obligations,
including the merits of terminating the merger agreement," said
DeLaney.
US Foods Chief Executive Officer John Lederer said that his
company was "ready for whatever comes next."
What is likely to come next is an announcement that the deal
has been scrapped, said Andre Barlow, an antitrust expert with
the law firm Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC.
"I think it's dead," he said. "Obviously the parties could
choose to continue to litigate but it's likely that they would
just not go through with it. It seems to me that it's likely
dead."
The FTC also has a second deal that it is now preparing for
a trial to block. In May, it sued to stop the proposed $1.9
billion merger of medical technology provider Steris Corp and
British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc.
FTC ARGUED DEAL COULD RAISE PRICES
The FTC sued in February to temporarily stop Sysco's $3.5
billion bid for US Foods while an internal FTC judge heard the
case.
"The FTC has shown that there is a reasonable probability
that the proposed merger will substantially impair competition
in the national customer and local broadline markets," Judge
Amit Mehta said in a brief order granting that injunction.
The FTC had argued that the deal - combining No. 1 and No. 2
in the industry - would create a behemoth that could raise
prices on goods delivered to national customers like hotel and
hospital chains who need delivery of a broad range of products
ranging from vegetables to cleaning supplies. The FTC said Sysco
and US Foods together had 75 percent of that market.
Sysco told the judge that competition from regional rivals
would prevent the company from raising prices if it is allowed
to buy US Foods Inc.
To address FTC concerns, Sysco offered to sell 11
distribution centers to the nation's No. 3 Performance Food
Group in order to build them up into a new national competitor.
Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Director
Debbie Feinstein said the judge's decision was good for local
and national food buyers, including restaurants, hospitals,
hotels, and schools.
US Foods is controlled by private equity firms KKR & Co LP
and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC.
The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Sysco Corp, in the
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 15-00256.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech, Bernard Orr)