By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The top two lawmakers on the
Senate's antitrust panel have urged regulators to scrutinize
food distributor Sysco Corp's planned purchase of rival U.S.
Foods for $3.5 billion.
In a letter obtained exclusively by Reuters, Senators Amy
Klobuchar and Mike Lee, the chairwoman and ranking member of the
Senate's antitrust subcommittee, said the deal being
investigated by the Federal Trade Commission "raises important
competition issues the commission should carefully review and
closely scrutinize."
In the letter, sent on Friday to FTC Chairwoman Edith
Ramirez, the lawmakers said they took no position on whether the
FTC should try to block the deal.
Sysco and U.S. Foods are the only companies with the
geographic reach to offer nationwide contracts to deliver a wide
variety of goods from napkins to eggs to cleaning supplies for
customers ranging from hotel chains to fast food restaurants.
Sysco and U.S. Foods, which is owned by private equity
companies including KKR & Co, announced the $3.5 billion
deal in December.
Sysco has defended the merger by saying that there was
intense competition from smaller competitors.
But the lawmakers were concerned about the loss of one of
the only two companies with national reach.
"Critics contend that regional broadline food service
providers lack the scale to be able to competitively price
against Sysco and US Foods, that switching costs for customers
could be high, and that piecing together regional companies is
inefficient and would not outweigh the benefits," the letter
said.
Sysco declined comment on the letter and the FTC could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz)