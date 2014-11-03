BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
Nov 3 Food distributor Sysco Corp said it did not expect to complete its acquisition of US Foods Inc this year and it was still in talks with U.S. antitrust regulators to secure an approval for the deal.
The Federal Trade Commission has been closely reviewing the deal as the two companies are the only ones with geographic reach to offer nationwide contracts for a wide range of goods to customers ranging from hotel chains to fast food restaurants.
Sysco said in December 2013 that it would buy US Foods for about $3.5 billion from its private equity owners, including KKR & Co.
The deal, which will combine the top two U.S. food distributors, was earlier expected to be completed before October.
Sysco also reported on Monday better-than-expected sales and profit for the first quarter ended Sept. 27. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid