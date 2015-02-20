By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Feb 20 Sysco Corp is not
holding settlement talks with the U.S. government to resolve a
lawsuit aimed at stopping a $3.5 billion merger of the food
distributor and its largest rival, a lawyer for Sysco said on
Friday.
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint aimed at
blocking Sysco's purchase of U.S. Foods Inc. The FTC said the
deal would give the two companies too much market power, with
control of 75 percent of the national market to supply
restaurants, hotels and hospital chains with food and other
supplies.
Sysco said it would fight the FTC in court, and that no
settlement talks were underway.
"Our door is always open if the FTC wants to talk. No, I
don't know if there is a basis for settlement or not," said
Richard Parker, who represents Sysco, on a conference call.
In federal court in Washington, the FTC will ask for a
preliminary injunction aimed at preventing the deal from
closing, while a slower, internal FTC court tries to determine
if the deal complies with antitrust law.
The FTC's complaint said a combined Sysco-US Foods would
have more than 50 percent of sales in 32 local markets. Sysco
had agreed to sell assets in eight of those markets, as well as
three others, but the FTC rejected this offer as inadequate.
Sysco said the FTC was wrong in its assessment of the local
and national markets. "There is no national market. It is pure
mythology," said Parker. "This case will be tried local market
by local market. The evidence is going to show that those
markets, every one of them, is fiercely competitive."
The FTC complaint also quoted from heavily redacted
documents indicating that Sysco and US Foods watched each
other's prices carefully.
But Sysco's attorneys dismissed them as irrelevant. "The
fact that Sysco and US Foods are head-to-head competitors is no
secret and is not the basis for an antitrust challenge," said
Joseph Tringali.
The federal court hearing will likely be set in 60 to 90
days, said Parker, putting it in April or May.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and David
Gregorio)