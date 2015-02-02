UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
Feb 2 Food distributor Sysco Corp said it would sell 11 distribution centers run by takeover target US Foods Inc to Performance Food Group to satisfy antitrust concerns.
The centers generated $4.6 billion in revenue in US Foods' most recent fiscal year, Sysco said on Monday.
Sysco announced its agreement to buy US Foods for $3.5 billion in December 2013. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.