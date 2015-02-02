Feb 2 Food distributor Sysco Corp said it would sell 11 distribution centers run by takeover target US Foods Inc to Performance Food Group to satisfy antitrust concerns.

The centers generated $4.6 billion in revenue in US Foods' most recent fiscal year, Sysco said on Monday.

Sysco announced its agreement to buy US Foods for $3.5 billion in December 2013. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)