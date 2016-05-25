May 25 US Foods Holding Corp, a Rosemont, Illinois-based food distributor, raised $1.02 billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

US Foods priced 44.4 million shares at $23, within its previously indicated $21 to $24 range, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. US Foods did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)