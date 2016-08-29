CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 Building supplies maker USG Corp said it would sell its building product distribution business, L&W Supply Corp, to roofing supplier ABC Supply Co Inc for $670 million in cash.
The deal is expected to be completed before the end of 2016, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan