Aug 25 Building products maker USG Corp
said its unit would shut eight distribution branches and its
Nevada custom door and frames business by the end of the third
quarter, as it continues to be hit by a weak U.S. housing and
construction market.
USG Corp, which serves the residential and non-residential
construction markets, makes roofing panels, ceilings and
floorings. Its unit, L&W Supply Corp, provides distribution
network for builders and sub contractors.
The company said it would take a charge of about $7-$8
million in the current and future quarters. It also expects a
cash expense of about $6-$7 million in relation to the closures.
Shares of the company closed at $8.22 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)