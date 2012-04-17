UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
* Q1 shr loss $0.26 vs est shr loss $0.42
* Q1 rev rose 13 pct
April 17 Building products maker USG Corp posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher prices and stronger demand for wallboard in the United States.
The company posted a first-quarter loss of $27.0 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a loss of $105.0 million, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $812.0 million, beating analysts' estimates of $807.2 million.
USG's largest unit United States Gypsum Company, which contributes about 43 percent of USG's total revenue, reported an operating profit of $29 million, compared with an operating loss of $29 million, a year ago.
The company -- which serves construction, as well as repair and remodel markets -- said demand in its core markets remains near historical lows.
USG shares, valued at $1.78 billion, were up 3 percent at $17.35 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.