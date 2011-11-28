Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
TORONTO Nov 28 US Gold Corp UXG.TO said on Monday it has completed a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) on its Gold Bar mining project in Nevada.
The study indicates that the mine could potentially produce 51,000 ounces of gold annually over an eight-year period at cash costs of $665 an ounce.
Initial capital expenditure at Gold Bar is expected to be about $56 million, while the study outlines total capital expenditure of about $95 million over the life of the mine.
US Gold, which is led by Goldcorp's (G.TO) former CEO Rob McEwen, believes the level of detail in the preliminary study would allow the company to move toward production without completing a full feasibility study.
Toronto, Ontario-based US Gold said it intends to go directly to the permitting phase and move toward production as quickly as possible.
The small project, about 35 miles northwest of Barrick Gold's (ABX.TO) Cortez mine in Nevada, is located on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
The project will require both state and federal permits. It will also require an environmental review, under the National Environmental Policy Act. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.