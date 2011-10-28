* Says euro zone debt crisis hits job growth
* To cut brands to 5 from 20, focus on costs
* Q3 underlying profit 34 mln euros vs 36.5 mln in Rtrs poll
* Q3 sales 853 mln euros vs 881 mln in Rtrs poll
* Shares down 4.2 pct, vs -0.4 pct of midcap index
(Adds CEO comment, detail)
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 Dutch staffing firm USG People
NV echoed a warning by rival Randstad Holding NV
about slowing growth in demand for workers,
underlining the weak state of Europe's economy thanks to the
euro zone debt crisis and government spending cuts.
Europe's fourth-largest staffing firm, which reported lower
than expected third-quarter results on Friday, said it would
slash its brand portfolio and focus on costs to cope with lower
growth, sending its shares down as much as 4 percent.
"The debt crisis and government austerity policies are
resulting in a drop in business confidence and are putting a
brake on investment and spending," USG People said in a
statement.
"Simply by looking at company results you can see that
everybody is uncertain. People are waiting for direction from
Europe. This is reflected in our numbers," USG People Chief
Executive Rob Zandbergen told Reuters.
Its bigger rivals, Randstad and Manpower Inc , said
in the past week that growth in demand for workers had slowed in
some markets.
"Taking into account the rapidly lowered GDP growth forecast
for 2012 and the risk of a recession next year especially in
Europe, sales might decline next year and this is not reflected
yet by current share price levels," Rabobank analysts said in a
note.
There are ongoing fears that Europe will fall into recession
due to the debt crisis and government austerity.
"I don't think there will be a recession. On the other hand,
looking at the views of analysts and economists who have
predicted 2011 would be a good year we all know it is developing
differently," Zandbergen said.
Shares in USG People were down 4.2 percent at 6.75 euros by
0927 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 fall of the Dutch midcap index
.
USG said it would change its organisation from 2012 to cut
the number of brands to five from 20, drop management by country
managers, and "focus sharply on costs".
The reorganisation would only affect a handful of managers
who would get different functions, Zandbergen said.
USG People reported third-quarter earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation excluding incidental items (underlying
EBITA), of 34 million euros, up 4 percent from a year ago.
It was expected to report underlying EBITA of 36.5 million
euros, based on estimates from four analysts in a Reuters poll,
with estimates ranging from 34.1 million to 37.8 million euros.
Third-quarter sales also missed analysts' estimates, growing
2 percent to 853 million euros, just below the lowest forecast
of 854 million in a poll of five analysts.
(Editing by Sara Webb and Helen Massy-Beresford)