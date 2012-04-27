UPDATE 1-One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
AMSTERDAM, April 27 Dutch staffing firm USG People reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and said cost cuts had helped to improve its profitability.
USG People said in a statement its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and excluding some special one-off charges was 19.1 million euros, beating the average forecast of 14.4 million euros in a Reuters poll of three analysts.
"The improvements we implemented in our organisation in 2011 result in a considerable rise in profit," said Rob Zandbergen, chief executive of USG People. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
* European allies sceptical, see mixed message (Updates with quotes, reaction)
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 The chief minister of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu won a confidence vote on Sunday after a brawl in the state assembly, triggered when the speaker rejected opposition calls for a secret ballot.