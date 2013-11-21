* Cash gasoline diffs show double-digit rise since Friday

* Rising export demand boosts differentials as well -trade

* EIA: Gulf refined product exports up 24 pct from March-Aug.

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Nov 21 U.S. Gulf Coast cash gasoline differentials surged on Thursday on market talk of regional refinery problems as well as higher export demand, traders said.

The moves, which over two days wiped out double-digit discounts to RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, came despite a continually well-supplied market where some refineries have wrapped up seasonal autumn maintenance.

A4 CBOB differentials on Thursday rose 4.50 cents per gallon to a 3.00-cent discount to December RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Conventional M4 gasoline differentials rose 5.50 cents to trade even with the board.

Thursday's moves brought A4 and M4's rise since Friday to 14.25 cents per gallon and 16.00 cents per gallon, respectively.

Traders attributed the sharp rebound to market talk of refinery problems, including Wednesday's hour-long power outage at Valero Energy Corp's 225,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, and the launch of planned work on Tuesday at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000-bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, the nation's largest.

Flint Hills Resources also reported two separate shutdowns on Tuesday of a wet gas compressor at its 284,172-bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, .

Traders also said on Thursday that Marathon Petroleum Corp was slowly restarting units after the company confirmed earlier this week that it had finished planned work this week at its 522,000-bpd refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, the nation's third largest.

EXPORT DEMAND UP

The refinery ups and downs come as export demand is rising, particularly with improved arbitrage to Europe as U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate's discount to London's Brent has widened .

"You can put this run higher right up to the export arb that has popped with the recent widening of the Brent/WTI spread," said a Midwest trader who also follows Gulf gasoline prices. "Unless we see value come back out of this spread, you should expect this to remain well supported."

That spread narrowed to nearly nothing in September, but it has since widened to double digits. On Thursday, the spread was a few cents above $14 a barrel in morning trade.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, finished refined products exports from the Gulf region rose 24 percent from March to August this year to 2.3 million barrels per day.

Major refiners in the Gulf region are pushing exports higher. Marathon executives told analysts last month that the company nearly doubled its refined products exports so far this year during the third quarter to 245,000 bpd - most of that diesel - from 190,000 bpd in the second quarter.

Marathon's Garyville plant will ramp up gasoline exports this year and early next year when a dedicated tank for that purpose is ready, and the company is increasing exports from its 451,000-bpd Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City.

Marathon bought the Galveston Bay refinery from BP Plc in a $2.4 billion deal in February, aiming to add export capability. BP did not export products from the plant.

Valero and Phillips 66 also are increasing Gulf products exports.

Phillips 66 exported 190,000 bpd of products in the third quarter and can export up to 340,000 bpd. The company aims to increase that to 500,000 bpd in the next several years.

Valero exported 284,000 bpd of refined products in the third quarter, and has capability to export up to 550,000 bpd.