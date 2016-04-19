By Toni Clarke
| April 19
April 19 A U.S. House of Representatives
committee on Tuesday approved an amendment to an agricultural
funding bill that would make it easier for e-cigarettes to win
regulatory clearance than currently proposed.
Under a proposed Food and Drug Administration rule, almost
all e-cigarette and vapor products introduced after Feb. 15,
2007, would be required to meet regulatory standards that the
industry considers excessively stringent. The House
Appropriations Committee voted 31-19 on Tuesday in favor of
easing the process.
The 2009 Tobacco Control Act allows a new tobacco product to
be authorized for sale if it can be shown to be "substantially
equivalent" to a product already on the market before February
15, 2007. If no such product exists, the new product must
undergo a much more stringent review under the agency's
"premarket tobacco application" (PMTA) process.
A PMTA requires a company to prove, with scientific data,
that the new product will not harm the population as a whole. So
far only one company, Stockholm-based Swedish Match AB
, has cleared that bar. Last year the FDA authorized
the sale of eight of its smokeless snus products.
The vapor industry says almost all its products would be
subject to PMTA review under the FDA's proposal because only one
e-cigarette was on the market in the United States before the
grandfather date.
Since then, some 100,000 new e-cigarette and vapor products
have been introduced. Moving or invalidating the grandfather
date would allow some or all of those products to act as
"predicates" for future products.
"What happened today is a big boost of momentum for the
industry," said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, treasurer of the Vapor
Technology Association, which represents manufacturers,
wholesalers, and small businesses.
"We're happy to have bipartisan co-sponsors because up until
now we only had Republican buy-in. Now we have Democratic buy-in
as well," he added.
The amendment was offered by Republican Tom Cole of Oklahoma
and Democrat Sanford Bishop of Georgia. A vote by the full House
of Representatives on the spending bill has not yet been
scheduled.
The FDA is expected soon to issue a final rule giving it
authority for the first time to regulate e-cigarettes and vapor
products, which generated $3.3 billion in U.S. sales last year.
The agency already has authority to regulate cigarettes,
smokeless tobacco and roll-you-own tobacco. The Tobacco Act gave
it the option of extending its authority over other tobacco
products after issuing a rule.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Alan
Crosby)