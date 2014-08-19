Aug 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Tuesday it has approved Sanofi SA's drug
Cerdelga to treat patients with type 1 Gaucher disease, a rare
genetic disorder.
The drug was developed by Sanofi's Genzyme unit, which also
developed the Gaucher disease drug Cerezyme. Cerdelga, known
also as eliglustat, is a pill, while Cerezyme must be infused.
Gaucher disease is caused by deficient levels of an enzyme
needed to break down certain fats, leading to enlarged liver and
spleen. Symptoms include bone pain, osteoporosis, anemia and
fatigue.
Dr. David Meeker, Genzyme's chief executive, said in an
interview that the company plans to price the drug on a par with
Cerezyme, which has an average annual cost of about $300,000.
Because Cerezyme is dosed in units per kilograms of body
weight, the cost per patient varies. The pill will typically be
taken twice a day, regardless of body weight.
"The challenge has been to think about pricing in a way that
does not drive medical decision-making," Meeker said. "Our goal
here is not to drive patients one way or another."
The two drugs work differently. Cerezyme is an enzyme
replacement therapy and accounts for about 70 percent of the
Gaucher market. The new drug works by reducing the amount of
fatty lipids produced by the body. The two drugs are similarly
effective, Meeker said.
Meeker said he cannot estimate how many patients will
switch, noting that there are some 7,000 patients being treated
worldwide and there may be 10,000 patients in total.
There are also drugs to treat Gaucher made by other
companies. Pfizer Inc and Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
make the drug Elelyso, while Shire Plc makes
the drug Vpriv.
Type 1 Gaucher disease is particularly prevalent among
Ashkenazi Jews.
