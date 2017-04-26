April 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Wednesday approved Impax Laboratories Inc's generic
version of Merck & Co's cholesterol-reducing drug
Vytorin, the first cheap competitor for a drug that in 2016
generated more than $1 billion in sales.
Vytorin is a combination product that includes the drugs
ezetimibe and simvastatin, sold under the brand names Zocor and
Zetia. Zocor lost patent protection in 2006. Zetia lost patent
protection on Tuesday. Zetia generated 2016 sales of $2.6
billion.
In general, revenue from branded products falls by 90
percent once multiple generics hit the market. Vytorin currently
costs about $300 for a supply of 30 tablets.
Merck faces generic competition this year not only to
Vytorin and Zetia, but also to its antibiotic Cubicin and its
Nasonex nasal spray in the United States and for its arthritis
drug Remicade in Europe.
The company is betting it will ultimately offset those
losses with other drugs, including its cancer drug Keytruda,
which is approved for certain patients with non-small cell lung
cancer and melanoma and is being tested in a range of other
cancers as well.
Merck in February issued a 2017 profit forecast that was in
line with Wall Street expectations.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)