May 5 Guests checking into a hotel run by one of
the top chains in the United States can expect to pay 5 percent
more this year than last as a brighter economy pushes occupancy
to record highs.
Hyatt Hotels Corp on Tuesday joined Hilton Worldwide
Holdings Inc, Marriott International Inc and
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc in forecasting
that group bookings would drive growth this year.
"Groups are booking more in advance now because they feel
they have a better line of light at the future economic
outlook," said Lauro Ferroni, head of hotels and hospitality
research at property consulting firm Jones Lang LaSalle.
Occupancy rates at more expensive hotels are expected to hit
65.1 percent in 2015 - their highest ever - as travel spending
in the United States grows 5.2 percent, according to statistics
firm Statista. (bit.ly/1GYEjb6)
"If you know you are going to sell out and you are waiting
to sell those last two rooms you know you can charge almost
anything for those rooms," said David Loeb, an analyst at
brokerage Robert W. Baird.
Room rates are expected to rise by an average 5.3 percent
this year, compared with 4.5 percent last year, according to PKF
Hospitality Research.
Marriott, whose room rate averaged $143.27 in North America
last year, expects an increase of nearly 5 percent in 2015,
spokeswoman Laura Paugh told Reuters.
Hilton, Hyatt and Starwood did not respond to emails seeking
comment on their rate expectations for the year.
Room rates are expected to account for nearly three-quarters
of the growth in revenue-per-available-room (RevPAR) this year,
up from 55 percent from last year, said Mark Woodworth, senior
managing director at PKF.
RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily
room rate by its occupancy rate.
The question for the industry is whether higher prices will
hurt occupancy rates in the longer term. Woodworth expects a 1.2
percent decline in occupancy between 2016 and 2017.
But for now, hotels have room to raise prices.
"We continue to grow average daily rates as demand from both
group and transient guests continues to be strong," Hyatt Chief
Executive Mark Hoplamazian said on an earnings call on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones U.S. Hotels Index has risen 5.5
percent so far this year, outperforming the S&P 500 index, which
has risen 2.7 percent.
(Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Ted Kerr)