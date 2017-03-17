March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.

USI delivers property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)