BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
SAO PAULO, April 6 Usiminas elected lawyer Marcelo Gasparino as chairman of its board late on Monday, said a source with direct knowledge of the vote, a coup for minority shareholders in the midst of a power struggle between two controlling shareholders at the Brazilian steelmaker.
Gasparino was the only candidate for the position after a tussle between majority shareholders, Luxembourg-based Ternium SA and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp meant the controlling bloc did not put forward a candidate. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
WASHINGTON, March 31 Comcast Corp said Friday it would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.