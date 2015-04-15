RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 A Brazilian court on
Wednesday overturned the election of two members to the board of
steelmaker Usiminas, after one of the company's main
shareholders argued the elections did not follow correct
corporate procedure.
A copy of the judgment on the court's website said the
decision applies to the election of two minority shareholder
candidates: billionaire investor Lirio Parisotto and Mauro
Rodrigues da Cunha, who heads an industry group for minority
investors known as AMEC.
The court decision is another twist in the power struggle
for control of the Brazilian steelmaker, formally known as
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA.
The company is controlled by main shareholders
Luxembourg-based Ternium SA, which took the election of
the two board members to court, and Japan's Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp.
The two control Usiminas through a shareholder accord but
have been at loggerheads for six months over the departure of
the steelmaker's former chief executive officer, leading to a
number of court cases and appeals to the regulator.
In a separate issue, Brazil's securities regulator said on
Tuesday Nippon and Ternium would have to extend a partial tender
offer to minority shareholders.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)