RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas de Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais said on Tuesday board member Lirio Parisotto will take a leave of absence until April 2016.

His duties will be taken up by substitute Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha during this period, the company known as Usiminas said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jason Neely)