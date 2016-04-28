SAO PAULO, April 28 Shareholders in Usinas
Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA picked Elias Brito,
the candidate endorsed by one of the Brazilian steelmaker's
controlling partners, as chairman, replacing Paulo Penido
Marques, two sources with direct knowledge of the decision said
on Thursday.
At an assembly, shareholders in the company known as
Usiminas raised the number of board seats to 11 from 10, and
elected three independent members that were endorsed by minority
shareholders Cia Siderurgica Nacional SA and Grupo
BTG Pactual SA, the sources added.
