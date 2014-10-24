BRIEF-Spherix says entered into separation agreement and general release with Frank Reiner, interim CFO
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
SAO PAULO Oct 24 A key shareholder in Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Friday that industry veteran Tulio Chipoletti was named as senior industrial vice president on a temporary basis.
Ternium SA, one of the two controlling shareholders in the company known as Usiminas, said Chipoletti's appointment does not preclude it from plans to get Julián Eguren reinstated as chief executive officer. Eguren was ousted in the wake of a dispute between Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, the other top shareholder, and Ternium a few weeks ago.
Chipoletti is a former senior executive at Tenaris SA, a producer of seamless pipes owned by Ternium's parent company Techint Group. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alden Bentley)
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.
* U.S. Bancorp raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent effective March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: