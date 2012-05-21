* Change follows arrival of new controlling shareholder

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas has cut back on plans to expand its iron ore production, reducing its targeted output by 2015 to 25 million tonnes from 29 million tonnes, the company's vice-president said on Monday.

"The project is just being revised because a new shareholder has entered the company's controlling block, but the project is going ahead," Ronald Seckelmann said at the Rio Investor's Day summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Italian-Argentine steel making group Ternium bought a controlling stake in the company last year and has promised to revamp operations at Brazil's largest maker of steel products for the automobile industry.

The first phase of the project, still at an early stage, will take production to 12 million tonnes by the end of this year or the start of 2013, up from 8 million tonnes at present.

The second phase will ramp up output to 25 million tonnes, which Seckelmann described as "a more adequate size" than the prior target of 29 million.

Usiminas has four iron ore sites in the Serra Azul region of major mining state Minas Gerais. Part of its mineral production is consumed at its own steel mills and the remainder is exported.

The world's largest iron ore producer, Brazil's Vale said on Monday that demand for iron ore from its top customer, China, was holding up despite signs of a slowdown in the economy of the Asian giant.

Usiminas shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange rose 3.7 percent on Monday to 9.74 reais ($4.79).

($1 = 2.0348 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by David Gregorio)