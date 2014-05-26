BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says directors' circular issued-recommended takeover by Delek
* Will mail shareholders directors' circular in respect of previously announced cash takeover offer by Delek Group Ltd
SAO PAULO May 26 The board of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas of Minas Gerais SA approved on Monday a plan to raise a combined 1.150 billion reais ($518 million) in fresh financing, according to a securities filing.
Usiminas, as Brazil's No. 1 listed producer of flat steel is commonly known, will be allowed to obtain 850 million reais in financing, and an additional 350 million reais from a revolving credit facility, the filing said, without elaborating. The board also authorized management to hire financial advisors and banks. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Will mail shareholders directors' circular in respect of previously announced cash takeover offer by Delek Group Ltd
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum