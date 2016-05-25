BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
SAO PAULO May 25 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker, on Wednesday picked veteran executive Sergio Leite as its chief executive officer.
Leite was elected in a board meeting in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where the company known as Usiminas is based, according to a securities filing. Ronald Seckelmann will remain the company's chief financial officer for a two-year period and other members of the management team will also stay on through 2018, the filing said.
Reuters reported Leite's appointment earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: