SAO PAULO May 25 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker, on Wednesday picked veteran executive Sergio Leite as its chief executive officer.

Leite was elected in a board meeting in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where the company known as Usiminas is based, according to a securities filing. Ronald Seckelmann will remain the company's chief financial officer for a two-year period and other members of the management team will also stay on through 2018, the filing said.

Reuters reported Leite's appointment earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)