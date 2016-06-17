SAO PAULO, June 17 A judge in Brazil has
overturned an appeal ruling and decided to reinstate permission
for steelmaker CSN to make appointments to the board
of rival Usiminas, in which CSN has a stake.
The ruling on Thursday by judge Luciana Moura, which was
published on the court's website, came just 24 hours after an
appeals judge had blocked the original decision by the country's
antitrust authority Cade to allow CSN appointees to Usiminas'
board.
The case, one of several connected to Cade's decision, is
another chapter in a shareholder battle for control of the
Usiminas boardroom that has increasingly moved into the courts.
Controlling shareholders Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
and Techint have been at loggerheads for nearly two
years, while CSN, which owns a significant stake but is outside
the controlling group, is exerting increasing influence.
CSN, formally known as Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA,
owns 19 percent of Usiminas preferred shares and 10 percent of
its common shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi)