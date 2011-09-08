* CSN bids for 26 pct voting stake, Estado reports
* Nippon Steel has right of first refusal for stake
* Shares of Usiminas jump on report; CSN rises
(Adds share performance, comments throughout)
SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Brazilian steelmaker CSN
(CSNA3.SA) made a formal unsolicited bid for the combined stake
of two key shareholders in rival Usiminas (USIM5.SA), the
newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.
CSN Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch bid for the
26 percent voting stake that industrial conglomerates Camargo
Correa and Grupo Votorantim have in Usiminas, Estado said,
citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.
The offer, which the newspaper said came a few weeks ago,
has the potential to bring about a make-over of the local steel
sector. Common shares of Usiminas, which give owners voting
rights, posted their biggest jump in almost three weeks on the
Estado report.
Camargo Correa and Votorantim, along with Japan's Nippon
Steel (5401.T) and Usiminas' employee pension fund, form
Usiminas' controlling bloc. One source at Usiminas' board,
speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that no formal
offer has been made at that level.
Usiminas said it "does not comment on market speculation,"
while Sao Paulo-based Votorantim declined to comment.
Neither Camargo Correa nor Votorantim has responded to
Steinbruch's offer, but they communicated the situation to
Nippon Steel, Usiminas' largest single shareholder, Estado
said.
Speculation that Camargo Correa and Votorantim could be on
their way out of Usiminas has been lingering for about a year.
The exit of the two groups could reshape the local steel
industry as it faces one of its worst crises ever.
"Indications are that they are sellers at the right price,
but it is not certain," Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking
wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.
Nippon owns 13.8 percent of Usiminas' capital and has a
right of first refusal on the Camargo Correa and Votorantim
stakes. CSN currently owns 11.29 percent of Usiminas' common
stock and 15.15 percent of its preferred stock.
Calls to CSN spokesmen were not immediately answered. A
Camargo Correa spokesman had no immediate comment on the Estado
report.
ROCKY RELATIONS
Nippon Steel, Votorantim and Camargo Correa have partnered
with Steinbruch on other ventures, but differences over
management have ended in bitter disputes.
Nippon Steel has been reported at odds with CSN over the
management of the Namisa iron ore mine. Last year, CSN was
trumped by Votorantim and Camargo Correa for control of
Portuguese cement maker Cimpor (CPR.LS).
"Nippon is likely to exercise the right of first refusal it
has to acquire Votorantim's and Camargo's" stakes, said Rodrigo
Barros, an analyst at Deutsche Bank. He said he based his
opinion on "the fact that Nippon ended recently a business
partnership it held with CSN due to, among other reasons,
diverging strategic visions" for Namisa.
CSN, which owns mines, cement plants and stakes in railways
in addition to steel mills in Brazil, Europe and the United
States, has built its stake in Usiminas and repeatedly hinted
that it wants to enter its rival's controlling bloc.
Usiminas common shares jumped as much as 5 percent to 23
reais in early trading Thursday, while preferred shares soared
5.5 percent to 12.36 reais. CSN shares rose 2 percent to 15.86
reais, their highest level in a week.
Through Tuesday, Usiminas common stock has risen 3 percent
this year, while preferred shares -- the company's most widely
traded class of stock -- have tumbled 39 percent.
Local media have reported that Porto Alegre-based Gerdau
(GGBR4.SA), Brazil's largest steelmaker, was in talks to
acquire the combined stake that Votorantim and Camargo Correa
have in Usiminas. Gerdau has said repeatedly that the reports
were unfounded.
A combination of Usiminas' operations with those of
Gerdau's Acominas could generate cost savings, Usiminas CEO
Wilson Brumer said recently.
Yet, Citigroup's Hacking said in the report that the fight
for Usiminas is a "two-way competition" between CSN and Nippon
Steel.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.;
Additional reporting by Vivian Pereira in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)