SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) called "unfounded" a report on Thursday that it made a formal unsolicited bid for the combined stake of two key shareholders in rival Usiminas (USIM5.SA).

The report appeared in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

CSN Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch bid for the 26 percent voting stake that industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim have in Usiminas, Estado said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

The offer, which the newspaper said came a few weeks ago, would have the potential to bring about a make-over of the local steel sector. Common shares of Usiminas, which give owners voting rights, jumped 8 percent on the Estado report.

CSN said in a statement late on Thursday the report that it had a pending offer for a stake in Usiminas was "unfounded".

Camargo Correa and Votorantim, along with Japan's Nippon Steel (5401.T) and Usiminas' employee pension fund, form Usiminas' controlling bloc. One source at Usiminas' board, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that no formal offer has been made at that level.

Usiminas said it "does not comment on market speculation," while Sao Paulo-based Votorantim declined to comment.

Neither Camargo Correa nor Votorantim has responded to Steinbruch's offer, but they communicated the situation to Nippon Steel, Usiminas' largest single shareholder, Estado said.

Speculation that Camargo Correa and Votorantim could be on their way out of Usiminas has been lingering for about a year. The exit of the two groups could reshape the local steel industry as it faces one of its worst crises ever. [ID:nN1E7791G9]

"Indications are that they are sellers at the right price, but it is not certain," Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

Nippon owns 13.8 percent of Usiminas' capital and has a right of first refusal on the Camargo Correa and Votorantim stakes. CSN currently owns 11.29 percent of Usiminas' common stock and 15.15 percent of its preferred stock.

A Camargo Correa spokesman had no immediate comment on the Estado report.

ROCKY RELATIONS

Nippon Steel, Votorantim and Camargo Correa have partnered with Steinbruch on other ventures, but differences over management have ended in bitter disputes.

Nippon Steel has been reported at odds with CSN over the management of the Namisa iron ore mine. Last year, CSN was trumped by Votorantim and Camargo Correa for control of Portuguese cement maker Cimpor (CPR.LS).

"Nippon is likely to exercise the right of first refusal it has to acquire Votorantim's and Camargo's" stakes, said Rodrigo Barros, an analyst at Deutsche Bank. He said he based his opinion on "the fact that Nippon ended recently a business partnership it held with CSN due to, among other reasons, diverging strategic visions" for Namisa.

CSN, which owns mines, cement plants and stakes in railways in addition to steel mills in Brazil, Europe and the United States, has built its stake in Usiminas and repeatedly hinted that it wants to enter its rival's controlling bloc.

Usiminas common shares closed 8 percent higher at 23.65 reais on Thursday, while preferred shares jumped nearly 2 percent to 11.95 reais. CSN shares closed 1.54 percent higher at 15.79 reais, their highest level in a week.

Through Tuesday, Usiminas common stock has risen 3 percent this year, while preferred shares -- the company's most widely traded class of stock -- have tumbled 39 percent.

Local media have reported that Porto Alegre-based Gerdau (GGBR4.SA), Brazil's largest steelmaker, was in talks to acquire the combined stake that Votorantim and Camargo Correa have in Usiminas. Gerdau has said repeatedly that the reports were unfounded.

A combination of Usiminas' operations with those of Gerdau's Acominas could generate cost savings, Usiminas CEO Wilson Brumer said recently.

Yet, Citigroup's Hacking said in the report that the fight for Usiminas is a "two-way competition" between CSN and Nippon Steel. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Additional reporting by Vivian Pereira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John Wallace, Gary Hill)