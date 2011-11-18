Nov 18 Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA)
raised its stake in rival Usiminas, according to a regulatory
filing on Friday.
Sao Paulo-based CSN raised its holding of Usiminas' common
shares (USIM3.SA) to an equivalent 11.66 pct of total
outstanding stock. CSN also increased the number of preferred
Usiminas stock (USIM5.SA) it owns to an equivalent 20.14
percent of the total, the filing said.
The group that controls Usiminas is in talks with
Luxembourg-based steelmaker Ternium (TX.N) to sell a minority
stake in the company, according to a regulatory filing on
Thursday. [ID:nN1E7AG19Y]
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Carol
Bishopric)