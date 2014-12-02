(Recasts with comment from Ternium)
SAO PAULO Dec 2 Two controlling shareholders of
Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
exchanged on Tuesday accusations over the dismissal
of senior executives and a proposed investigation by regulators.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp asked securities
regulator CVM to investigate efforts by Italo-Argentine
industrial conglomerate Techint Group and its subsidiary Ternium
SA to reinstate three executives fired by the board of
the Brazilian mill known as Usiminas, according to a securities
filing.
Ternium shot back with a public statement refuting Nippon's
accusations, calling its conduct "illegal and irresponsible" and
questioning the Japanese shareholder's relationship with members
of the steelmaker's board.
Nippon had raised the prospect of a negotiated end to the
dispute between partners of Usiminas, Brazil's largest listed
flat steelmaker.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)