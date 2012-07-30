SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas reported a second-quarter net loss of 86.5 million reais ($42.6 million), compared with profit of 156.6 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts forecasted an average net loss of 205.8 million reais for the second quarter. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)