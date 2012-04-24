Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazil's Usiminas expects local prices for flat steel products to remain stable over the coming months, a senior executive said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Usiminas, the country's biggest producer of flat steel products, expects a small decline in competition from imported steel, frequent fluctuations in international prices and a weakening Brazilian currency, said Sergio Leite, who heads Usiminas' sales and commercial division. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
