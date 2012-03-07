SAO PAULO, March 7 Usiminas
, Brazil's biggest producer of steel
products for automakers, posted net income of 77 million reais
($44 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 154 million
reais in the year-earlier period.
Estimates for Usiminas' fourth-quarter earnings showed
analysts split between expectations of profits and losses.
The average prediction of three analysts calls for a net
loss of 97.3 million reais in the quarter, mainly due to a surge
in costs. Yet a similar number of analysts in the poll forecast
net income of between 4 million reais and 178 million reais.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)