* CEO Eguren sees recovery in steel despite tough outlook

* Fourth-quarter net income, revenue, margins plummet

* Shares decline after weaker-than-expected earnings

* EBITDA slumps, reflecting cost and competitive pressures

* Efficiency slips, underscoring operational shortcomings (Adds management comments, share performance)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is betting on a steel industry recovery this year after stiff competition and surging costs pushed the company's profit down for the second quarter in a row.

A strong resumption of industrial investments should bolster an economic recovery in Brazil, where Usiminas sells more than four-fifths of its output, Chief Executive Officer Julián Eguren said in the fourth-quarter earnings statement. The outlook for the global economy, however, is likely to remain weak, he added.

"In spite of the challenging scenario, the company believes that 2012 will witness a recovery of the steel sector," said Eguren, who took over in January after Italian-Argentine steel giant Techint bought a controlling stake in Usiminas.

A flagging global economy, declining output at Brazil's largest producer of flat steel products and competitive pressures weighed on Usiminas' fourth-quarter results. The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company posted its weakest profit in three quarters as revenue growth slowed and operating expenses jumped.

Net income tumbled to 77 million reais ($44 million) in the fourth quarter, down 72.5 percent from 154 million reais a year earlier. Profit sank 50 percent from the third quarter.

The results showed the company's vulnerability to swings in the value of Brazil's currency, its limited access to stable sources of raw materials and energy, and uncertainty about the outlook for domestic and global growth. Profit was the lowest since the first quarter of 2011.

Shares of Usiminas tumbled 2.9 percent on Wednesday, extending their worst two-day decline since the start of December. The stock, which most analysts say is trading at a premium to peers worldwide, is down 39 percent in the past 12 months.

Overall indicators showed a poor operational performance: output and sales dropped, while costs failed to decline at a faster pace than revenue. Usiminas saw efficiency at its mills slide despite lower production, and profit margins were the lowest in more than a year.

That indicates that at the current pace of cash generation, the company may struggle to execute ambitious investments aimed at making it self-sufficient in iron ore, coal and energy by 2015, analysts said.

"We would like to see more improvements in this turnaround story before becoming more optimistic," Alexander Hacking, a New York-based steel and mining analyst with Citigroup Global Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

Sérgio Leite, Usiminas' vice president for sales, said on a conference call that domestic prices should stabilize before June. He confirmed views of a recovery, adding that iron ore output and sales should range between 7.5 million tonnes and 8 million tonnes this year.

Usiminas' production of the ore, a key ingredient for steel, last year was 6.33 million tonnes. Sales fell 8 percent at 5.56 million tonnes in 2011.

STRUGGLING MILLS

Brazil's steel industry is suffering through its worst crisis in years, hurt by rising costs of raw materials and soft demand in Latin America's largest economy. The tough conditions could reinforce an emerging pattern in Brazil in which its manufacturers are losing share in the overall economy.

André Gerdau Johannpeter, chief executive of Gerdau , Brazil's largest steelmaker, said last month, when his company reported a 34 percent plunge in fourth-quarter profit, that mills will have limited ability to raise prices and a moderate glut in supply may persist.

Pulp producers, miners and steelmakers that missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates are trimming investment as Europe's debt crisis and China's slowdown weigh on global demand for their products. Profit growth at nine of 15 Brazilian companies surveyed by Thomson Reuters slowed about 9 percent from a year earlier.

Estimates for Usiminas' fourth-quarter results varied widely. The average forecast of three analysts was for a net loss of 97.3 million reais. Three other analysts forecast, on average, net income of 86 million reais.

LOST EFFICIENCY

A surge in expenses was the main reason for plummeting earnings at Usiminas, but worrisome trends were spotted in the company's steelmaking, specialty steel and capital goods segments.

Sales, general and administrative expenses almost quadrupled on a year-on-year basis to 216.04 million reais in the fourth quarter as wages rose sharply. SG&A expenses jumped 86 percent from the third quarter, reflecting higher provisions against overdue accounts receivables.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, fell 34.3 percent from a year earlier to 218 million reais and dropped 36.4 percent from the third quarter.

The number missed the average estimate of 225.3 million reais in the poll of six analysts.

The so-called EBITDA margin, or EBITDA as a share of revenue, fell for a second straight quarter, reaching 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter. The margin was 10.8 percent a year earlier and 11.50 percent in the third quarter.

The results highlighted Usiminas' dependence on its mining unit to generate cash. The EBITDA margin at the unit was 54 percent and accounted for 48 percent of total EBITDA, while the flagship steelmaking unit had a 4 percent margin and contributed 37 percent of EBITDA generation.

Raw steel output dropped 5 percent to 1.509 million tonnes on a year-on-year basis, and was down 2.6 percent from the third quarter, after production of rolled products fell. Sales slumped 15.1 percent annually, reflecting the impact of heightened competition.

Efficiency, as measured by how much EBITDA the company earned per ton of steel produced, dropped 31 percent from a year earlier to 144 reais and fell 35 percent from the third quarter.

Costs per ton produced rose slightly to 1,714 reais from 1,710 reais in the third quarter, despite a 2.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods sold.

($1 = 1.76 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Reese Ewing in São Paulo; Editing by John Wallace and; Tim Dobbyn)