SAO PAULO, April 23 Usiminas, Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, posted its first loss in two years in the first quarter as expenses surged and revenue tumbled amid the most challenging environment for mills in years.

The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company reported a net loss of 37 million reais ($19.7 million) in the quarter, according to a securities filing on Monday. Usiminas earned 77.5 million in the fourth quarter and 16.02 million reais a year ago.

According to three of four analysts surveyed by Reuters in a poll, Usiminas was expected to post a net loss of 110 million reais in the quarter. Another analyst forecast a profit of 24 million reais in the period.

A flagging global economy, falling output on an annual basis and competitive pressures weighed on Usiminas' first-quarter results. The numbers showed the company's vulnerability to swings in the value of Brazil's currency, its limited access to stable sources of raw materials and energy, and uncertainty about the outlook for domestic and global growth.

But the company insisted that "a recovery is underway," even as the world's biggest economies continue to face challenges.

Overall indicators showed a poor operational performance. Output and sales dropped, while costs failed to decline at a faster pace than revenue. Efficiency at Usiminas mills fell despite lower production and profit margins were the lowest in more than a year.

Output fell 6.2 percent to 1.672 million tonnes from a year earlier. As a result, net revenue dropped 5.8 percent to 2.886 billion reais in the same period. Sales fell 4.8 percent to 1.51 million tonnes in the quarter.

Sales, general and administrative expenses jumped 52 percent on a year-on-year basis to 209.4 million reais in the quarter as wages rose sharply. SG&A expenses fell 3 percent from the fourth quarter.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, fell 44 percent from a year earlier to 189.8 million reais and dropped 13 percent from the fourth quarter.

The number missed the average estimate of 220.5 million reais in the poll of four analysts.

The so-called EBITDA margin, or EBITDA as a share of revenue, fell for a third straight quarter, reaching 6.6 percent in the first quarter. The margin was 11 percent a year earlier and 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter.

Efficiency, as measured by how much EBITDA the company earned per ton of steel produced, dropped 21 percent to 114 reais from the fourth quarter.

Costs per ton produced fell slightly to 1,622 reais from 1,744 reais in the fourth quarter, despite a 4.9 percent gain in the cost of goods sold.

($1 = 1.88 Brazilian reais)