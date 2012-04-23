* Usiminas posts first quarterly loss in two years
* Most analysts expected steelmaker to post loss
* EBITDA fell 44 percent
By Guillermo and Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 23 Usiminas,
Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, posted its first
loss in two years in the first quarter as expenses surged and
revenue tumbled amid the most challenging environment for mills
in years.
The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company reported a net loss
of 37 million reais ($19.7 million) in the quarter, according to
a securities filing on Monday. Usiminas earned 77.5 million in
the fourth quarter and 16.02 million reais a year ago.
According to three of four analysts surveyed by Reuters in a
poll, Usiminas was expected to post a net loss of 110 million
reais in the quarter. Another analyst forecast a profit of 24
million reais in the period.
A flagging global economy, falling output on an annual basis
and competitive pressures weighed on Usiminas' first-quarter
results. The numbers showed the company's vulnerability to
swings in the value of Brazil's currency, its limited access to
stable sources of raw materials and energy, and uncertainty
about the outlook for domestic and global growth.
But the company insisted that "a recovery is underway," even
as the world's biggest economies continue to face challenges.
Overall indicators showed a poor operational performance.
Output and sales dropped, while costs failed to decline at a
faster pace than revenue. Efficiency at Usiminas mills fell
despite lower production and profit margins were the lowest in
more than a year.
Output fell 6.2 percent to 1.672 million tonnes from a year
earlier. As a result, net revenue dropped 5.8 percent to 2.886
billion reais in the same period. Sales fell 4.8 percent to 1.51
million tonnes in the quarter.
Sales, general and administrative expenses jumped 52 percent
on a year-on-year basis to 209.4 million reais in the quarter as
wages rose sharply. SG&A expenses fell 3 percent from the fourth
quarter.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA,
fell 44 percent from a year earlier to 189.8 million reais and
dropped 13 percent from the fourth quarter.
The number missed the average estimate of 220.5 million
reais in the poll of four analysts.
The so-called EBITDA margin, or EBITDA as a share of
revenue, fell for a third straight quarter, reaching 6.6 percent
in the first quarter. The margin was 11 percent a year earlier
and 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter.
Efficiency, as measured by how much EBITDA the company
earned per ton of steel produced, dropped 21 percent to 114
reais from the fourth quarter.
Costs per ton produced fell slightly to 1,622 reais from
1,744 reais in the fourth quarter, despite a 4.9 percent gain in
the cost of goods sold.
($1 = 1.88 Brazilian reais)
