BRIEF-Russia's Yandex sees 2017 revenue rising 16-19 pct
* Expects consolidated revenue to grow in the range of 16 percent to 19 percent in the full year 2017 vs. 2016.
SAO PAULO, June 27 Usiminas, Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, is not considering a share sale to fund investments this year, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Seckelmann told Reuters on Wednesday.
The company has enough cash and other sources of funding to pay for capital expenditures this year, Seckelmann said on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Expects consolidated revenue to grow in the range of 16 percent to 19 percent in the full year 2017 vs. 2016.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 Walt Disney Co and major retailers will release the galaxy's newest "Star Wars" toys at a Sept. 1 midnight event ahead of the holiday debut of the next film in the saga, "The Last Jedi," company executives told Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.