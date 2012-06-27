SAO PAULO, June 27 Usiminas, Brazil's largest maker of flat steel products, is not considering a share sale to fund investments this year, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Seckelmann told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company has enough cash and other sources of funding to pay for capital expenditures this year, Seckelmann said on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)