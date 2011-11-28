* Sees new potential ore volume of 550 mln tonnes
* Advances plan for iron ore self-sufficiency by 2015
Nov 28 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
(USIM5.SA)(USIM3.SA) agreed on Monday to buy a mine adjacent to
current holdings for $367 million, boosting its mineral
reserves as it aims for iron ore self-sufficiency by 2015.
Usiminas said in a statement that Mineracao Ouro Negro is
estimated to hold 200 million tonnes of iron ore. The
acquisition, in the state of Minas Gerais, is located next to
mining rights the company already owns in that state.
The purchase will allow Usiminas to extract more ore from
its current adjacent holdings, as well, for a total boost of
550 million tons of ore reserves. The company agreed in July to
pay at least $1.16 billion to have long-term access to ore
resources close to some of its biggest plants. [ID:nN1E76D1X9]
The acquisition comes on the heels of a Sunday announcement
by Ternium (TX.N), Latin America's second-largest steelmaker,
that it would pay $2.2 billion to buy a stake in Usiminas from
two controlling shareholders. [ID:nN1E7AQ0BY]
