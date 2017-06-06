BRIEF-Southside Bancshares says Julie Shamburger appointed as Senior EVP from EVP - SEC Filing
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
SAO PAULO, June 6 A unit of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA has ended an arbitration case with Porto Sudeste do Brasil SA.
Under the terms of the agreement, which were unveiled in a a securities filing on Tuesday, Porto Sudeste has agreed to pay $62.5 million to Mineração Usiminas SA to end the dispute. The accord will also result in the rescinding of the contract between the two parties. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest