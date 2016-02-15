BRIEF-Carestream to sell dental digital business to funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice And Carecapital Advisors
* Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital
SAO PAULO Feb 15 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, the ailing Brazilian flat steel producer, has lined up Credit Suisse Group AG's investment-banking unit to advise on the partial or full sale of a unit.
In a securities filing unveiled on Monday, the company known as Usiminas said that the date of hiring was Nov. 26. Usiminas is considering selling all or part of Usiminas Mecânica SA, a business unit that produces customized steel products for industrial clients. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition