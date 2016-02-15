SAO PAULO Feb 15 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, the ailing Brazilian flat steel producer, has lined up Credit Suisse Group AG's investment-banking unit to advise on the partial or full sale of a unit.

In a securities filing unveiled on Monday, the company known as Usiminas said that the date of hiring was Nov. 26. Usiminas is considering selling all or part of Usiminas Mecânica SA, a business unit that produces customized steel products for industrial clients. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)