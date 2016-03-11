BRIEF-Rogers Communications sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, March 11 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is ready to inject 1 billion reais ($274.58 million) into Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Sa as part of a capital increase proposal, Usiminas said in a statement on Friday.
The other Usiminas controlling shareholder, Italy's Techint Group, has notified Usiminas about its intention to purchase up to 500 million reais in shares in the capital increase.
($1 = 3.6419 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.