RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp said on Monday it had reported Ternium SA
to Brazil's CVM market regulator for transferring to
third parties shares in steelmaker Usiminas, which
they jointly control, before a vote to elect a new chairman next
week.
The transfer is a clear violation of the shareholder pact
and of Brazilian law, Nippon said in a statement which quoted
part of the agreement.
The Japanese steelmaker said Ternium's move was an attempt
to influence the vote for a new chairman and board of Usinas
Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A., as Usiminas is formally
known, by potentially giving more voting power to minority
shareholders.
Luxembourg-based steelmaker Ternium said in a written reply
to Reuters that it had no knowledge of Nippon's Steel's letter
to the CVM regulator. The company said it abides by legal and
contractual requirements.
Under the shareholder pact, Ternium voting shares
automatically vote in line with the controlling shareholder
group made up of Ternium and Nippon.
Ternium said last week that it transferred 25 million common
Usiminas shares, around 4.9 percent of its stock, to the custody
of Brazil's BM&FBovespa, the company that runs Brazil's stock
market.
Ternium said those shares had been transferred, not sold or
loaned out. There is no legal impediment to selling or leasing
Usiminas shares, however, and the market will be informed of any
eventual transaction, the company said.
Ternium and Nippon have been at loggerheads since the
sacking of Usiminas's former chief executive, Julian Eguren, for
inappropriate receipt of money. Eguren, also a former Ternium
executive, denies wrongdoing. Ternium continues to demand his
reinstatement, which Nippon has refused.
The fraying of the controlling pact has led to a power
struggle at Usiminas, and it remains unclear who will win the
vote for chairman on April 6. Minority shareholders have put
forward independent candidate Marcelo Gasparino, who is
currently a board member.
