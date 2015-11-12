BRIEF-Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA must downsize in order to better cope with the worst economic recession in Brazil in a quarter century and plunging demand for flat steel products, Chief Executive Officer Rômel de Souza said at an event on Thursday.
The company known as Usiminas is capable of producing 9 million tonnes of steel annually, Souza said, while consumption in Brazil is expected at 11 million tonnes this year. A capital increase to bolster Usiminas finances has been ruled out for the time being, Chief Financial Officer Ronald Seckelmann said at the same event. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* CEO Patrick Gelsinger's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.84 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing