BRIEF-Nexeo Solutions to build capability in specialty chemicals
* Nexeo Solutions continues to build capability in specialty chemicals with agreement to acquire Ultra Chem
SAO PAULO Aug 21 Brazilian steel mill Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA is demanding compensation from rival MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA related to delays in the construction of a port, an executive at the flat steel producer said on Wednesday.
Usinas, known in Brazil as Usiminas, has an agreement with MMX for the sharing of port facilities that could be used to ship iron ore to clients outside Brazil. Usiminas expects sales of iron ore to surpass those of last year should the port start operations before the end of the year.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
March 9 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc's acquisition of aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace Inc has been approved by the companies' shareholders, the companies said on Thursday.