Brazil's Usiminas raises hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 pct

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA will raise hot-rolled steel prices by 10.7 percent at distribution level due to higher international prices and stronger demand abroad.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Usiminas, as the company is known, said the price hike will go into effect "in coming days." The online financial news service of O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper had previously reported the increase.