SAO PAULO, July 3 Usiminas, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel, informed distributors this week of plans to raise prices for most products between 5 percent and 7 percent starting this week, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Usiminas in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, declined to confirm, saying the company does not comment on its pricing policies. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; EDiting by Maureen Bavdek)