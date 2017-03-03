BRIEF-Pivotal Commware announces initial $17 million funding round
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA said in a securities filing on Friday that shareholders of subsidiary Mineração Usiminas SA, or MUSA, had approved a 1 billion reais ($321 million) capital reduction for the division.
Usiminas has been trying for months to tap excess cash from MUSA to comply with a debt refinancing accord with banks. The initiative was rejected in January by MUSA shareholder Sumitomo Corp. Reuters reported on Jan. 13 that the capital reduction would not affect the unit's finances. ($1 = 3.116 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.