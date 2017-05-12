BRIEF-Altaba announces preliminary results of tender offer
* Announced preliminary results of modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase up to $3 billion shares of common stock
SAO PAULO May 12 Brazil's Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA implemented a 1 billion reais ($318.5 million) capital reduction in division Mineração Usiminas SA, or MUSA, the steelmaker said in a Friday securities filing.
Shareholders had approved the transaction on March 3. Usiminas, as the company is known, has been trying for months to tap excess cash from MUSA to comply with a debt refinancing accord with banks. The initiative was rejected in January by MUSA shareholder Sumitomo Corp. ($1 = 3.14 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Announced preliminary results of modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase up to $3 billion shares of common stock
PARIS, June 19 Aircraft leasing giant AerCap placed an order worth $8.1 billion at list prices for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the Paris Airshow, in a vote of confidence for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.
June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co to explore alternatives including taking the company private.