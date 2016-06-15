(Adds debt data, comments throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr
SAO PAULO, June 15 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA agreed with banks and local bondholders to refinance
about 5.4 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in loans and local notes,
boosting efforts by Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker to
overcome a deep crisis.
In a Wednesday securities filing, Belo Horizonte-based
Usiminas said banks agreed to extend maturities over the next 10
years with a three-year grace period on the principal. A
spokesman for the company declined to detail additional terms of
the new arrangement, saying the accord is under banking secrecy.
Creditors including Banco do Brasil SA, Banco
Bradesco SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and
state development bank BNDES signed binding refinancing accords
as part of the deal. The refinancing, equivalent to 75 percent
of the company's debt, hinges on full approval of a recent
capital injection of 1 billion reais, the filing added.
Reuters had reported in February that banks and Usiminas
were discussing terms of a refinancing of about 4 billion reais
in loans. The lender had obtained a 120-day standstill accord
with creditors on March 22.
Nonvoting shares surged 14 percent to 1.91 reais
on Wednesday, their biggest intraday gain since Aug. 4, on
optimism the refinancing will buy the company time to return to
profitability in Brazil's harshest recession in eight decades.
The stock is up 24 percent this year.
"The probability of financial distress is now materially
reduced after the recent developments at Usiminas," said
Leonardo Correa, an analyst with Banco BTG Pactual.
'ADJUSTED'
According to a source with knowledge of the agreement with
banks, interest on loans with Itaú, Banco do Brasil, BNDES and
Bradesco was "adjusted," without giving any details. The source,
who requested anonymity because the deal is confidential, said
the accord entails no losses for creditors.
At stake is the survival of Usiminas, which was founded 53
years ago to help supply flat steel for Brazil's thriving
auto-making and home appliances industries located in the state
of Minas Gerais and neighboring regions in the country's
Southeast.
Apart from a tempestuous boardroom battle between
controlling shareholders Techint Group and Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp, Usiminas has struggled with rising
steel imports and two years of economic contraction in Brazil.
Gross debt was 7.4 billion reais at the end of March, up 4
percent from a year earlier. Usiminas has 1.7 billion reais in
cash, down 37 percent in the same period.
Terms on an additional 1.7 billion reais worth of
foreign-denominated debt will be negotiated, the spokesman at
the company said, adding that talks are expected to end next
month.
($1 = 3.4660 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes and Ana Mano in São Paulo;
